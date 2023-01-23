ILWACO — In the final seconds, Ilwaco Lady Fishermen forward Mikaila Warfield calmly sank both foul shots, capping an improbable 15-point second-half comeback win over Forks that sent the home team into a court-rushing frenzy last week.

The win was especially critical for Ilwaco (13-3, 7-2) who climb into contention for first place in a tight 2B Pacific League race, only trailing first-place Forks (11-4, 8-1) and Raymond (14-4, 8-2), with five games remaining on the regular season schedule. The victory also lifted the Lady Fishermen to No. 6 in the latest WIAA RPI rankings among 54 other 2B girls basketball teams across the state.

