ILWACO — A physical matchup among two of the Pacific League’s premier basketball teams clashed last Friday in Ilwaco, where the Lady Fishermen muscled out a 73-49 victory over Chief Leschi.

Ilwaco (10-2 overall) improved to 4-1 and second place in the 2B Pacific League standings with the win, trailing only first-place Forks (7-3, 5-0), while Chief Leschi (6-4) slipped to fourth place. The win also marked a milestone for Ilwaco head coach Ned Bittner, who recorded his 300th career win as coach.

