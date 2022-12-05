ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen basketball team opened the season with a dramatic 49-46 victory over Wahkiamkum last week.
The Lady Fishermen (1-0) were led by 8th grade forward Mikaila Warfield, who scored a game-high 16 points.
The game was a physical, back-and-forth battle throughout, with the biggest lead never exceeding eight points.
"There was a lot of anticipation for this one, especially with Wahkiakum being one our district rivals through the years," said Ilwaco head coach Ned Bittner following the nail-biting win.
The Lady Fishermen were balanced offensively, with senior guard Zoey Zuern scoring 13 points and senior power forward Olivia McKinstry chipping in 7.
The performance of the defense was among the most encouraging signs.
"Last year we were pretty much a zone team, and I thought with some of the younger kids we've got coming up, we needed to get out and play good man defense. We played man defense pretty much the whole game," Bittner said.
"And we improved as the night went on."
Warfield's was among the most impressive performances. Mikaila, a 5'8 forward, played with a poise and presence seldom seen for an underclassmen.
"She did what she's capable of doing," Bittner said.
"And that's why she's playing as an eighth grader. Her and Brooklyn (Avalon) got pulled up. They played all summer long with us and fit right in."
Julianna Fleming, a 6'1 senior power forward, is recovering from a knee injury but is expected to return to the Lady Fishermen lineup soon, Bittner said.
"Once we get Julianna back it's going to give us a bit more length and another option. We're going to have some growing pains but we're excited for the season."
Up next: Ilwaco (1-0) will next face South Bend in the first league game of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Ilwaco.
