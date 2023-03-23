Ilwaco head coach Mooch Smith congratulates Megan Dille (14) following a deep shot to right field that resulted in an RBI triple. Dille continued her offensive onslaught by smacking two home runs the following game.
Ilwaco players Kiera Rousch (7) and Kaitlyn Banuet (4) greet after scoring against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mikayla Warfield (8) connects on a pitch against North Beach for one of her four hits on the afternoon. "Warfield hit the ball well all day," said head coach Mooch Smith.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Emily Morris (11) crosses the plate against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco catcher Justyce Patana (5) is congratulated after making an out at home plate to keep North Beach scoreless.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Justyce Patana (5) slides safely into third base against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
The Ilwaco softball team huddles before playing their first game of the season against North Beach.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco softball head coach Mooch Smith addresses the team in between innings against North Beach.
LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen softball team opened the season by slamming North Beach by a combined 37-1 margin in a doubleheader on Tuesday in Long Beach.
The Lady Fishermen (2-0) relied on strong pitching and consistent hitting up and down their lineup to earn their first league victory of the season over the visiting Lady Hyaks, 16-0 and 21-1.
In the first game, a dominant 16-0 runaway Ilwaco victory, Lady Fishermen starting pitcher Megan Dille overpowered the Lady Hyak batters with a mitt-clapping fastball, finishing the game with a no-hitter. Dille finished six strikeouts and only two walks.
Ilwaco meanwhile, clubbed 11 hits in the 3-inning mercy rule victory, led by Justyce Patana, Miette Chlouber and Dille with two hits each. Kaitlynn Bennett, Emily Morris, Kalee Anderson each recorded two RBIs.
In the second game, a 21-1 Ilwaco victory, the Lady Fishermen pounded the Lady Hyak pitcher for 16 hits, including three home runs. Dille led all batters with four hits, two of which were home runs. Justyce Patana and Mikayla Warfield collected three hits each. Dille and Patana together had an astounding 13 RBIs.
Ilwaco starting pitcher Emma Grace allowed only one hit while striking out seven.
"I thought we played well for the first game," summed first-year head coach Mooch Smith. "I am very proud of the girls out there."
Up next: Ilwaco will travel to face Ocosta on Tuesday, March 28 for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.
