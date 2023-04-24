NASELLE — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen softball team rebounded from a four-game skid with a three-game winning streak last week.
The Lady Fishermen (6-5), climbed back over the .500 mark after reeling off victories over Chief Leschi (0-8) and Naselle (4-5) by a combined 59-1 margin.
Ilwaco shutout Chief Leschi in both games (17-0 and 25-0) in a doubleheader on Wednesday before overpowering Naselle in a four-inning 17-1 rout on Friday.
Lady Fishermen top CometsThe Lady Fishermen and Comets matched runs (1-1) in the first inning before Ilwaco unleashed an offensive deluge, scoring six runs in the second and five in the third and fourth while holding Naselle scoreless, resulting in a 17-1 four-inning victory.
Ilwaco starting pitcher Megan Dille was overpowering at times with a hissing fastball, striking out six Comet batters while allowing five hits over four innings of work.
Meanwhile, Ilwaco batters ripped Naselle senior starting pitcher Lauren Katyryniuk for 11 hits over three innings before she was relieved by pitcher Mallory Helvey, who allowed six hits and five runs. Among the bright spots for the Comets was the performance of Avalon Sullivan, who made a memorable catch in left field and had the sole extra-base hit, a double.
Up next: Ilwaco (6-5) will travel to face Hoquiam at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at John Gable Park in Hoquiam.
Naselle (4-5) will next face Lake Quinault at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27 in Naselle.
