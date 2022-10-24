ILWACO — The Lady Fishermen soccer team laid it on the line on senior night, but a second-half comeback came up short in a 6-2 loss to the Ocosta Wildcats last week.

Ilwaco (2-12) fell to sixth place in the 2B Pacific League standings with the loss, while Ocosta (7-7-1) improved to third place, all trailing first-place Napavine (12-1).

