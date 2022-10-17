Members of the Ilwaco varsity volleyball team celebrate after scoring against Forks last week. Pictured left to right: Isabell McKinney (4), Kiera Roush (7), Natalie Gray (11), Emily Morris (1) and Olivia McKinstry (13).
Ilwaco freshmen Makenzee Graff (16) serves against Forks.
Ilwaco senior Olivia McKinstry (13) elevates to block a shot by Forks senior Kadie Wood (2).
Ilwaco junior Natalie Gray (11) digs a low shot against Forks. Looking on is teammate Sophia Bailey (3).
Ilwaco senior Kiera Roush (7) hits a spike for a point against Forks.
Ilwaco freshmen Emily Morris (1) prepares to serve to Forks.
Ilwaco volleyball players cheer on their teammates against Forks.
Ilwaco freshmen Emily Morris (1) hits a return shot against Forks.
Ilwaco volleyball players anticipate the action against Forks. Pictured left to right: Kiera Roush, Olivia McKinstry and Sophia Bittner
Ilwaco freshmen Emily Morris (1) serves against Forks.
Ilwaco junior Natalie Gray (11) drops a return shot in an open space against Forks.
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Lady Fishermen volleyball team lost to the Forks Spartans in straight sets (25-14, 25-11, 25-8) Thursday, Oct. 13 in Ilwaco.
The loss dropped the Lady Fishermen (3-11) to sixth place in the eight-team 2B Pacific League standings while Forks climbs into second place, trailing only Raymond (11-2).
In the first set, Forks jumped out to a 4-1 advantage before the Lady Fishermen regained momentum and retied the game (6-6) behind strong serving from senior Kiera Roush. Forks responded with a run of their own, retaking the lead 10-6, a lead that quickly swelled to 19-9 after some Ilwaco miscues. Following a timeout, Ilwaco traded points for the remainder of the first set, with Forks winning the set 25-14. In the second set, Forks again raced to a 4-1 lead, which grew to 13-5 Spartans advantage midway through. Ilwaco changed formations and shuffled lineups to slow the Forks scoring however, the Spartans took the second set 25-11. In the third set, Forks built an early 10-point lead (13-3) before drawing within single digits (17-8) however the Spartans were able stop the run and cruise to a 25-8 victory.
The 10-member Ilwaco varsity volleyball team includes seniors Kiera Roush (7), Julianna Fleming (10), Olivia McKinstry (13), Justyce Patana (5) and Briahna O’Brien (12); juniors Clara Robinson (2), Isabell McKinney (4), Alycia Figueroa (6), Natalie Gray (11), and freshmen Sophia Bittner (8).
Up next: Ilwaco will participate in the Adna Invitational Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Adna High School.
