LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD

WEEK 11 FEB. 26

LBT TLT 36 8

Doc’s Stayn Alive 33 11

Doc’s Subs 29 15

Doc’s Dead Pool 29 15

Doc’s Tsunami 26 18

Doc’s Cues 22 22

American Eagles 16 29

Doc’s Revenge 13 31

LBT Young Guns 9 35

Coastie Eagles 8 36

30-Point Winners: Robert Reed, David Berkman, Curtis Bade, Larry Dean, Dee Reis, Eddie Lau, Bruce Johnsen, Byron Hall, Mark Larson, Paul Witherbee, Betsy Lester, Casey Venus

Break & Runs: David Berkman

Table Runs: Don Sheldon, Malcolm Lester

8-Ball Break: Curtis Bade

10-Zip: Don Sheldon, Byron Hall

Note: High point player for the week was David Berkman 35 Points

****

SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE

WEEK 14, MARCH 1

Doc’s Subs 138 42

Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 131 49

Doc’s Fish & Poles 96 84

Doc’s Odds & Ends 89 106

Doc’s Revenge 87 108

Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 83 112

Doc’s Rockers 75 105

LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 72 123

Eagles Coasties 69 111

3-Fers: Richard Davis, Lorraine DeWolf, Barb Faley, Scott Jordan, Isaac Perez

Break & Run: Curtis Bade

WEEK 13, FEB. 23

3-Fers: Jon Fouts, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Robert Reed, Dick Siefert, Paul Witherbee

8-Ball Breaks: Dan McBride

