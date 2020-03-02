LOWER COLUMBIA PENINSULA 8-BALL BILLIARD
WEEK 11 FEB. 26
LBT TLT 36 8
Doc’s Stayn Alive 33 11
Doc’s Subs 29 15
Doc’s Dead Pool 29 15
Doc’s Tsunami 26 18
Doc’s Cues 22 22
American Eagles 16 29
Doc’s Revenge 13 31
LBT Young Guns 9 35
Coastie Eagles 8 36
30-Point Winners: Robert Reed, David Berkman, Curtis Bade, Larry Dean, Dee Reis, Eddie Lau, Bruce Johnsen, Byron Hall, Mark Larson, Paul Witherbee, Betsy Lester, Casey Venus
Break & Runs: David Berkman
Table Runs: Don Sheldon, Malcolm Lester
8-Ball Break: Curtis Bade
10-Zip: Don Sheldon, Byron Hall
Note: High point player for the week was David Berkman 35 Points
****
SUNDAY NIGHT PENINSULA POOL LEAGUE
WEEK 14, MARCH 1
Doc’s Subs 138 42
Doc’s Balls & a Pocket 131 49
Doc’s Fish & Poles 96 84
Doc’s Odds & Ends 89 106
Doc’s Revenge 87 108
Lamplighter Bits & Pieces 83 112
Doc’s Rockers 75 105
LBT 4 Holes & a Pole 72 123
Eagles Coasties 69 111
3-Fers: Richard Davis, Lorraine DeWolf, Barb Faley, Scott Jordan, Isaac Perez
Break & Run: Curtis Bade
WEEK 13, FEB. 23
3-Fers: Jon Fouts, Bill Herman, Mike Lambert, Robert Reed, Dick Siefert, Paul Witherbee
8-Ball Breaks: Dan McBride
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.