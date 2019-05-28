PGC Community Cup Championship

Current Points Standings

1st Doug Brown 30 20

2nd Richard Vasquez 23 30

3rd Ed Hines 28 26

4th Fred Carter 25.5 17

5th Gavin Brown DNP 30

6th Rick Larson DNP 23

7th Noah Remillard 24 26

8th Kent Sypniewski 28 26

9th Leon Nielsen 25.5 17

10th Terry Hillman DNP 23

11th Virginia Knopski 25.5 DNP

12th Steve Burton DNP 20

13th Josh Cruise 24 26

14th Angie Brown 30 DNP

15th Don Parsons DNP 26

Doug Wilde DNP 26

17th John Knopski 25.5 DNP

18th Cora Barron DNP 23

Jim Owens DNP 23

Jay Steiner DNP 23

KJ Harbaugh DNP 23

22st Don Walters DNP 20

Patrick Schenk DNP 20

Brad Woodham DNP 20

Will Hine DNP 20

26th Mark Donaldson DNP 18

Bill Delfosse DNP 18

Individual Stableford

Sponsored by Taft Plumbing

4th Tournament Final Results

1st Doug Brown 32 28 $0

2nd Terry Hillman 33 27 $30

Rick Larson 33 27 $30

4th Fred Carter 34 26 $15

5th Richard Vasquez 36 25 $0

6th Noah Remillard 36 24 $0

Leon Nielsen 36 24 $0

8th Virginia Knopski 37 23 $0.

9th Gavin Brown 39 21 $0

10th Ed Hines 40 20 $0

11th Kent Sypniewski 41 19 $0

KP #4 winner – Terry Hillman - $35

