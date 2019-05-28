PGC Community Cup Championship
Current Points Standings
1st Doug Brown 30 20
2nd Richard Vasquez 23 30
3rd Ed Hines 28 26
4th Fred Carter 25.5 17
5th Gavin Brown DNP 30
6th Rick Larson DNP 23
7th Noah Remillard 24 26
8th Kent Sypniewski 28 26
9th Leon Nielsen 25.5 17
10th Terry Hillman DNP 23
11th Virginia Knopski 25.5 DNP
12th Steve Burton DNP 20
13th Josh Cruise 24 26
14th Angie Brown 30 DNP
15th Don Parsons DNP 26
Doug Wilde DNP 26
17th John Knopski 25.5 DNP
18th Cora Barron DNP 23
Jim Owens DNP 23
Jay Steiner DNP 23
KJ Harbaugh DNP 23
22st Don Walters DNP 20
Patrick Schenk DNP 20
Brad Woodham DNP 20
Will Hine DNP 20
26th Mark Donaldson DNP 18
Bill Delfosse DNP 18
Individual Stableford
Sponsored by Taft Plumbing
4th Tournament Final Results
1st Doug Brown 32 28 $0
2nd Terry Hillman 33 27 $30
Rick Larson 33 27 $30
4th Fred Carter 34 26 $15
5th Richard Vasquez 36 25 $0
6th Noah Remillard 36 24 $0
Leon Nielsen 36 24 $0
8th Virginia Knopski 37 23 $0.
9th Gavin Brown 39 21 $0
10th Ed Hines 40 20 $0
11th Kent Sypniewski 41 19 $0
KP #4 winner – Terry Hillman - $35
