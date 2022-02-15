PACIFIC COUNTY — Local high school basketball players landed on the Pacific League all-league list announced this week.
BoysThe Ilwaco Fishermen boys basketball team led the way with four selections, including first-team picks Beckett Turner and Jaden Turner. Ilwaco senior Sam Glenn was a second-team selection, and sophomore Kyle Morris was a third-team choice.
Beckett Turner, a 6’3” sophomore wing, led Ilwaco in scoring with 18.8 points per game in the regular season. Jaden Turner, a senior 6’2” guard, averaged 15.7 points, second best on the team. Morris (11.8 points per game), a 5’10” guard and Glenn (11.8), a 6’6” power forward, were third and fourth in scoring, respectively.
Raymond senior Tre’ Seydell was named the league’s most valuable player, and Ilwaco head coach Bob Enos was named Coach of the Year. The Sportsmanship Award went to South Bend.
The All-Academic team included:
Ilwaco: Jaden Turner, Beckett Turner, Jacob Rodgers, Joseph Fitzgerald and Ethan Hopkins.
Raymond: Morgan Anderson, Tre’ Seydel and Adrian Quintana.
South Bend: Tyler Reidinger, Justin Yi and Jaime Medina.
GirlsThe Raymond Seagulls placed two players on the all-league first-team, including freshmen Karsyn Freeman and senior Kyra Gardner, who also won league MVP. Ilwaco had three players selected, including junior forward Olivia McKinstry (8.9 points per game) and junior guard Zoey Zuern (8.2) for the second-team, and junior guard Ione Sheldon (7.4 point average) for the third-team.
Jason Koski (Raymond) and Jarrod Plummer (Chief Leschi) were named coaches of the year. The Sportsmanship Award went to South Bend.
