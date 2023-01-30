Ilwaco junior Xavier Smith takes down an opponent during the Beach Brawl wrestling tournament last weekend, where he finished in third place in the 113-pound division. Smith has had an exemplary season, including a team-best 18-7 overall record.
Ilwaco sophomore Marcus Lynch, pictured, wrestling in the 195-pound division, took second place, the top overall individual finish among the Fishermen wrestlers. Lynch went 1-1 in the tournament, pinning his first opponent before falling in the final.
Ilwaco junior Yunior Buatista goes for a pin in the 126-pound division, where he finished fourth.
Ilwaco freshmen Jace Linithakhan was the youngest varsity wrestler to place in the weekend tournament. Linithakhan finished fourth the the 106-pound division.
Ilwaco junior Yunior Buatista finished fourth in the 126-pound division.
Ilwaco junior Xavier Smith, wrestling at 113 pounds, has his hand raised after winning a match at the Beach Brawl.
Ilwaco sophomore Wade Smith, left, competes against a wrestler from Adna in the 138-pound division.
Ilwaco junior Yunior Buatista goes for a pin in the 126-pound division.
Ilwaco sophomore Marcus Lynch, pictured.
Ilwaco junior Xavier Smith records an escape during the Beach Brawl wrestling tournament last weekend.
Ilwaco sophomore Marcus Lynch prepares for his finals match.
ILWACO — Four Ilwaco underclassmen wrestlers finished in the top five during the annual Beach Brawl wrestling tournament last weekend.
Ilwaco sophomore Marcus Lynch, wrestling in the 195-pound division, took second place, the top overall individual finish among Fishermen wrestlers. Lynch went 1-1 in the tournament, pinning his first opponent before falling in the final.
“It felt good,” Lynch said regarding his second-place finish. “It was a bummer I lost, but he was a little more experienced than me. I put up a good fight and scored some points.”
Ilwaco junior Xavier Smith, wrestling at 113 pounds, was the sole third-place finisher for the Fishermen. Smith has had an exemplary season, including a team-best 18-7 overall record.
Rounding out the top-four finishers in their respective weight classes were Ilwaco junior Yunior Buatista, who took fourth in the 126-pound division and freshmen Jace Linithakhan, who finished fourth at 106 pounds.
Castle Rock captured the overall team championship among a deep field of competition, which included several larger 2A and 1A schools, including Astoria, Kelso and Castle Rock among others. Ilwaco finished in eighth place in the overall team scoring.
Up next: Local wrestlers will have an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament in the coming weeks as postseason play begins, including the regional tournament which begins February 11.
Where things stand
The Ilwaco varsity wrestling roster and season records, prior to the tournament, includes:
106 Jace Linithakhan 13-13, freshman
113 Xavier Smith 18-7, junior
120 Luis Mendez 12-14, junior
126 Cody Miller 15-12, freshman
126 Yunior Buatista 7-7, junior
132 Ezekiel Sanchez 1-3, freshman (out with knee injury)
138 Alex Valencia 2-8, sophomore
138 Wade Smith 12-10, sophomore
145 Christian Olivo 2-22, junior
195 Marcus Lynch 13-13, sophomore
125 Breanna Wall 0-2, sophomore (out for season due to back injury)
