ILWACO — Four Ilwaco underclassmen wrestlers finished in the top five during the annual Beach Brawl wrestling tournament last weekend.

Ilwaco sophomore Marcus Lynch, wrestling in the 195-pound division, took second place, the top overall individual finish among Fishermen wrestlers. Lynch went 1-1 in the tournament, pinning his first opponent before falling in the final.

