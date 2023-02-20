With four seconds remaining, the Kodiak's took their final shot, a high-arching, deep three-pointer by Michah Payne (3) destined to end Naselle's season and send Columbia Adventist Academy into the state tournament.
Naselle sophomore guard Jack Strange (4) drives to the basket against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior guard Kolten Lindstrom (14) hit fadeaway jumper, giving the Comets a 47-42 lead with less than one minute remaining.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle and Columbia Adventist Academy players battle for a loose rebound during a district playoff game last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle players huddle during a district playoff game last week against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle senior Kolten Lindstrom (14) shoots against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle sophomore guard Jack Strange (4) heads toward the basket on a breakaway against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle junior power forward Jacob Pakenen (12) positions for a pass underneath against Columbia Adventist Academy.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Naselle sophomore guard Jack Strange (4) looks to regather a loose ball against Columbia Adventist Academy.
With four seconds remaining, the Kodiak's took their final shot, a high-arching, deep three-pointer by Michah Payne (3) destined to end Naselle's season and send Columbia Adventist Academy into the state tournament.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Players from Columbia Adventist Academy spill onto the court in celebration following a last-second three pointer that gave the Kodiaks a 51-49 win over Naselle, ending their season.
MONTESANO — For 31 minutes and 56 seconds the Naselle boys basketball team looked destined for the WIAA 1B state tournament. But in those final four seconds, Columbia Adventist Academy senior guard Micah Payne hit a last-second three-pointer to send the Kodiaks into the state tournament with a 51-49 stunner over the Comets last Friday in Montesano.
Naselle (11-13) finished fourth place in the 1B Columbia Valley standings, and will say goodbye to three seniors, including Kolten Lindstrom (14), Clay Bergeson (23) and Elmer Toftemark (44).
Comets fall in final seconds
In the opening quarter, Naselle had their way with Columbia Adventist Academy, led by brothers Kolten and Jacob Lindstrom, who combined for 14 points to give the Comets a 15-6 lead after the first eight minutes.
Kolten added five more points in the second quarter, along with four from junior power forward Jacob Pakenen. However, the Kodiaks were able to narrow the distance, with Naselle leading 26-22 at the half.
In the third quarter, the Kodiaks put the clamps on the Comet offense, holding Naselle without a bucket for the first six minutes as CAA climbed back into the game. A Jacob Lindstrom three-pointer gave the Comets some breathing room (31-26) heading into the final and decisive quarter.
In the fourth quarter, both teams traded baskets as they heated up offensively. Naselle senior guard Kolten Lindstrom hit a fade-away jumper, giving the Comets a 47-42 lead with less than one minute remaining, but the Kodiaks continued to find answers of their own to match each Naselle possession.
With four seconds remaining, the Kodiaks took their final shot, a high-arching, deep three-pointer by Michah Payne destined to end Naselle’s season and send CAA into the state tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.