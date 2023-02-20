MONTESANO — For 31 minutes and 56 seconds the Naselle boys basketball team looked destined for the WIAA 1B state tournament. But in those final four seconds, Columbia Adventist Academy senior guard Micah Payne hit a last-second three-pointer to send the Kodiaks into the state tournament with a 51-49 stunner over the Comets last Friday in Montesano.

Naselle (11-13) finished fourth place in the 1B Columbia Valley standings, and will say goodbye to three seniors, including Kolten Lindstrom (14), Clay Bergeson (23) and Elmer Toftemark (44).

