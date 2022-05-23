The Ilwaco baseball team huddles before taking the field against Toutle Lake in during the regional round of the state baseball tournament in Castle Rock. The Fishermen ultimately lost 4-3 in the eighth inning, but could return their entire roster next season, including five players selected to the All-League team.
CASTLE ROCK — The (No. 16 seed) Ilwaco baseball team took the top-seed Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks to extra innings before ultimately falling 4-3 in the eighth in the regional round of the 2B state playoffs on Saturday in Castle Rock.
The loss concluded a remarkable season for the Fishermen (15-11), the furthest the team has gone in nearly 20 years. The 2022 team joins the 2003 Ilwaco baseball team as the only Fishermen baseball squad to reach the regional round of the state playoffs. Ilwaco finished second in the Pacific League (10-3), trailing only Forks (10-1).
Ilwaco lands record five players on ‘All-League’ teamIlwaco landed a school-record five players on the Pacific All-League team, announced earlier this week. Sophomore catcher Boston Caron and sophomore third basemen Cannon Johnson were first-team selections, followed by sophomore Kyle Morris and junior Alex Hillard on the second team. Sophomore Derrick Cutting was an honorable mention. All-Academic players include sophomore Jacob Rogers, sophomore Ethan Hopkins, sophomore Kaemon Sawa, sophomore Boston Caron and junior Alex Hillard.
The Fishermen — comprised of two juniors, nine sophomores and two freshmen — could return their entire roster next season.
