SOUTH BEND — In the bottom of the six inning, trailing Onalasaka 4-1, with the season on the line, the Ilwaco Fishermen reeled off five runs and batted around the order to stun the Onalaska Loggers 6-4 and secure a spot in to the upcoming 2B state baseball tournament.
The 16th-seeded Ilwaco (15-10) will next face top-seeded Toutle Lake (20-2) in a loser-out matchup in the state tournament at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Castle Rock High School.
A rally to remember
The remarkable sixth-inning rally started with Derrick Cutting and Alex Hillard walking, followed by an RBI single by Kyle Morris, and another (intentional) walk for Boston Caron. Cannon Johnson then hit an RBI flyout, followed by a Kaemon Sawa RBI single, tying the game 4-4. After an Onalaska pitching change, Jacob Rogers gave Ilwaco their first lead (5-4) with an RBI single followed by a Derek Cutting RBI, giving Ilwaco a 6-4 advantage which they held on to for the final three outs.
Ilwaco sophomore left-hand starting pitcher Kaemon Sawa tossed five solid innings, allowing only one run. Ilwaco sophomore Kyle Morris pitched the final two innings in relief.
On to state
Following the victory over Onalaska and their state bid secured, Ilwaco dropped their final two district games to Forks (7-0) and Toledo (10-0), finishing in sixth place in the 12-team field.
Up next: Ilwaco (15-10) will face Toutle Lake (20-2) in a loser-out matchup on Saturday, May 21 at Castle Rock High School.
