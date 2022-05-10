Starting pitcher Joe Strange (4) was overpowering on the mound from the start, sitting down the first six Oakville batters with mostly fastballs and an occasional knee-buckling curveball. Strange pitched three hitless innings, including eight strikeouts.
The Naselle Comets blasted the Oakville Acorns 15-0 in the opening round of the 1B District IV baseball tournament Monday in South Bend.
No. 1 seed Naselle (10-2) will next face No. 2 seed Mossyrock (7-4), who defeated No. 3 seed Lake Quinault 12-2, for the district championship Thursday, May 12 with a time and place to be announced. The winner will advance to the state tournament while the loser will compete in a district crossover game.
The Comet baseball team has been dominant against their 1B Columbia Valley League counterparts with a perfect 6-0 mark this season, including two victories over Mossyrock (4-0 and 5-2) earlier this month.
Comets crush Acorns
The Naselle Comets dominated the Oakville Acorns in nearly every facet in earning a decisive 15-0 four-inning mercy rule shutout.
Naselle junior Clay Bergeson finished with a staggering seven RBIs while going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate. Senior Jason Harman added two hits and three RBIs.
Starting pitcher Joe Strange was overpowering on the mound from the start, sitting down the first six Oakville batters with mostly fastballs and an occasional knee-buckling curveball. Strange pitched three hitless innings, including eight strikeouts, all but one of the Naselle outs. Kolten Lindstrom came in to close for the final inning.
"Our pitching was great, and the guys kept good energy throughout the game," said Naselle head coach Randy Lindstrom.
"It was really nice to get Clay and Jason going today in the middle of our lineup, they had some great swings!"
