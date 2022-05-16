The Naselle baseball team won the 1B District IV championship with a 10-0 victory over Mossyrock last week in South Bend. Naselle (11-2) next advances to the regional round of state tournament, where they'll face the winner of No. 11 seed Orcas (8-6) and No. 6 seed Wilbur-Creston (17-5) on May 21 at 1 p.m. at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake.
Naselle junior pitcher Kolten Lindstrom (14) reacts after striking out the final batter versus Mossyrock. Kolten was overpowering on the mound and kept Mossyrock batters off balance all game, primarily with a sizzling fastball.
SOUTH BEND — The Naselle baseball only needed six innings to dispatch rival Mossyrock in a 10-0 mercy-rule shutout for the 1B District IV championship last week in South Bend.
Naselle (11-2) next advances to the regional round of state tournament, where they'll face the winner of No. 11 seed Orcas (8-6) and No. 6 seed Wilbur-Creston (17-5) on May 21 at 1 p.m. at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake.
Comets start fast, finish Vikings early
After two narrow regular-season victories over Mossyrock, the third came much easier for the Comets in the district championship game against the Vikings.
Naselle jumped to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, a lead that held until the third inning, when an RBI single by Joe Strange and a Clay Bergeson passed-ball run extended the Comet lead to 5-0.
Meanwhile, Naselle junior ace Kolten Lindstrom was overpowering on the mound and kept Mossyrock batters off balance all game, primarily with a sizzling fastball.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Comet senior Craig Ritz ignited a five-run scoring barrage, culminating in a 10-0 Naselle victory for the district championship.
Up next: Naselle next advances to the regional round of 1B state tournament, where they'll face the winner of No. 11 seed Orcas and No. 6 seed Wilbur-Creston on May 21 at 1 p.m. at Larson Playfield in Moses Lake.
