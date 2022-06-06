Naselle head coach Randy Lindstrom was named Coach of Year after guiding the Comets to a 14-2 overall record, including a perfect 6-0 mark in Columbia Valley league play and an undefeated streak in May that culminated in the school's first baseball state championship.
Naselle junior Kolten Lindstrom (14) was named the Columbia Valley League MVP.
Naselle senior center fielder Jason Harman (20) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle junior first basemen Clay Bergeson (12) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle senior pitcher Joe Strange (4) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle freshman shortstop Jack Strange (24) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle senior Craig Reitz (10) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle freshmen catcher Jake Lindstrom (5) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League first team.
Naselle sophomore right fielder Jarrod Laney (3) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League second team.
Naselle sophomore third basemen Dean Helvey (9) was named to the Columbia Valley All-League second team.
NASELLE — A week after winning the state championship, numerous Naselle baseball players were named to the Columbia Valley All-League list.
Nine Naselle players were selected to the first and second team overall — accounting for the Comets entire starting roster — including league MVP Kolten Lindstrom and Coach of the Year Randy Lindstrom.
The first-team Columbia Valley All-League selections included freshmen shortstop Jack Strange, junior first basemen Clay Bergeson, freshmen catcher Jake Lindstrom, senior pitcher Joe Strange, senior left fielder Craig Reitz and senior center fielder Jason Harman.
Sophomore third basemen Dean Helvey was named to the second team along with sophomore right fielder Jarrod Laney.
Naselle head coach Randy Lindstrom was named Coach of Year after guiding the Comets to a 14-2 overall record, including a perfect 6-0 mark in Columbia Valley league play and an undefeated streak in May that culminated in the school's first baseball state championship.
