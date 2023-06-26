ILWACO — More than a dozen boys basketball teams from around the state and region descended upon Ilwaco to compete in the annual Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend, where the hosting Fishermen reached the championship game before falling to Longview powerhouse Mark Morris.

It was the best-ever Fishermen finish in the deeply competitive field, where Ilwaco notched impressive wins over several bigger schools with rich basketball traditions, including Brewster, W.F. West, Kettle Falls and Astoria before ultimately losing to 2A powerhouse Mark Morris in the championship game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.