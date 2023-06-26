Ilwaco boys basketball head coach Eric McMillan looks on during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco. The Fishermen finished in second place, their best-ever finish in the tournament.
Corbin Johnson (31) drives in for a layup against Woodland during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jacob Gordon (10) releases a shot against Mark Morris during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Beckett Turner (32) drives in for a layup against Kettle Falls during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Beckett Turner (32) drives the lane against Mark Morris during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Kyle Morris (1) shoots during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Sam Needham (33) rises for a shot during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Logan Kuhn dribbles though traffic during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Beckett Turner (32) drives in for a layup during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Jacob Gordon (10) prepares to defend during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Derrick Cutting (2) cruises in for a breakaway layup during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Carter Humphreys (23) shoots during the Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Mark Morris defeated Ilwaco in the finals to win the 2023 Battle at the Beach championship.
ILWACO — More than a dozen boys basketball teams from around the state and region descended upon Ilwaco to compete in the annual Battle at the Beach tournament last weekend, where the hosting Fishermen reached the championship game before falling to Longview powerhouse Mark Morris.
It was the best-ever Fishermen finish in the deeply competitive field, where Ilwaco notched impressive wins over several bigger schools with rich basketball traditions, including Brewster, W.F. West, Kettle Falls and Astoria before ultimately losing to 2A powerhouse Mark Morris in the championship game.
