ILWACO — It was a record-breaking heatwave along the Washington coast last weekend, but the competition inside the Ilwaco gymnasium was even hotter, where more than a dozen boys varsity basketball teams converged to determine the 2022 Battle at the Beach champion.
The three-day, double-elimination tournament culminated on Sunday, where No. 6 seed Napavine topped No. 5 seed Ridgefield 55-45 to win the tournament championship.
Ilwaco had a strong showing, finishing fifth place overall, going 3-2 amid deep competition over the weekend.
More than a dozen teams from around the region participated, including Brewster, Hockinson, Granger, Ridgefield, Castle Rock, La Center, Adna, Highland, Napavine, Tenino, Astoria, Onalaska, Naches and Mabton.
In the first game on Friday morning, in round-robin play, Ilwaco defeated Tenino 51-33. On Saturday, the No. 4 seeded Fishermen crushed No. 13 La Center 59-39, advancing to an afternoon matchup with No. 5 seed Ridgefield, who handed Ilwaco their first loss of the tournament, 55-45.
In the consolation bracket later Saturday afternoon, Ilwaco rebounded with a 51-45 victory over No. 8 seed Hockinson.
On Sunday, Ilwaco lost their second game, which would have ended their run in the double-elimination tournament, however some teams opted to shorten games and depart the tournament early as record-setting heat made a potential four-game day less appealing.
To fill the void in the scheduling, Ilwaco played against Granger in a shortened game before the tournament championship, which featured No. 5 seed Ridgefield versus No. 6 seed Napavine.
In a tightly contested championship, Napavine held on for a 55-45 victory to be crowned champions at the boys varsity 2022 Battle at the Beach.
