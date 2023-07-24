The Ilwaco Babe Ruth team, featuring 12 local players between ages 13 to 15, recently completed a sweep of three summer tournaments, where they compiled a 15-1-1 record while outscoring their opponents by a combined 124-32 margin.
Members of the Ilwaco Babe Ruth team look on during a tournament earlier in the summer. Pictured left to right: Chase Cunningham (00), Mason Harrell (50), Haddox Hazen (9), Keyton Fisher (1), and Sawyer Linquist (21).
Lisa Kaino
Members of the Ilwaco Babe Ruth team pose for a picture after winning the Longview Tournament, where they went 4-0, including at 15-2 championship triumph over the Lookout Regulators.
Michelle Binion
Lisa Kaino
Members of the Ilwaco Babe Ruth team pose for a photo after winning the Stars and Stripes Tournament in the Portland Competitive Youth Baseball League (PCYBL).
Lisa Kaino
Sawyer Linquist (21) slides safely across home plate.
Michelle Binion
Haddox Hazen (9) delivers a pitch.
Michelle Binion
Keyton Fisher (1) delivers a pitch.
Michelle Binion
Players flanks coaches Ryan Cadwell and Robert Cunningham during a postgame talk.
LONG BEACH — The future is bright for local youth baseball.
