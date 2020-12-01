ILWACO — The Gold Card, a fundraiser coupon sold door-to-door to raise money for Ilwaco athletics, is giving way to the Fishermen Pass, an online coupon available through the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau starting this week.
For $35, the pass entitles holders discounts at participating local businesses. Unlike the Gold Card, it is all-electronic.
With the pass, 90% of revenue goes to the athletic department and 10% to the Visitors Bureau, a much more favorable split for athletics than under the Gold Card arrangement, Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell said.
Under the previous arrangement with Elma-based Powerhouse Fundraising, much of the money “[left] the community,” Harrell said. Now, there is even hope that the opposite will happen, as the Visitors Bureau interests tourists in the deals available on the pass.
The Fishermen Pass can be purchased at tinyurl.com/Fishermen-Savings-Pass.
