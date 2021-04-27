NASELLE — The Naselle Comets (7-2) captured the 1B Pacific League Championship by crushing the Mossyrock Vikings (4-3) 14-4 Thursday, April 22 in Naselle.
It was a total team effort, led by a dominant trio of seniors and a couple of up-and-coming underclassmen.
Comet sophomore starting pitcher Clay Bergeson kept the Viking lineup off balance in pitching a complete game.
“He was in good command of his stuff and had a very good slider to go with his fastball,” said Naselle head coach Randy Lindstrom.
The Comets again captured another league championship after dominating a familiar foe for the title. The Comets crushed Mossyrock for the 1B Pacific League football title back in March, a game they dedicated to retiring head coach Jeff Eaton.
Just as they were in football, Naselle was led by stellar play from seniors Warren Wirkkala, Jimmy Strange and Daniel Holt.
Wirkkala and Holt did their damage at the plate while Strange played a solid game behind it.
In the bottom of the second inning, Wirkkala broke open a 2-2 tie by blasting a two-RBI double to deep center. Wirkkala would finish with two hits and five RBIs to lead the Comets offensively while Strange played a solid game at catcher. Holt added two hits and two RBIs.
District tourney canceledNaselle, who has been playing some of its best baseball as of late, including three straight wins, never got to test their true might on the 1B district or state level due to covid-19 concerns.
“We don’t have a playoff this year because of covid. The teams from up north don’t wanna do a district tournament,” Lindstrom said.
The Naselle Comets baseball team will lose three seniors to graduation, including No. 3 Jimmy Strange, No. 13 Daniel Holt and No. 22 Warren Wirkkala.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.