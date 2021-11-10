Naselle added their final touchdown of the half after receiver Trent Stephens (20) hauled in a deep pass from Lindstrom, giving the Comets a 30-0 lead going into the half before cruising to a 54-0 final
NASELLE — The Naselle football team continued their postseason march by pulverizing Crescent 54-0 in the 1B District match-up Nov. 6 at Rueben Pentilla Field.
The Comets (7-1) scored early and often in opening a 30-0 halftime lead, led by Kolten Lindstrom, Trent Stephens and Joey Strange.
Naselle junior linebacker Kolten Lindstrom recovered a Logger fumble on the opening possession and cashed in the turnover with a touchdown run for an 8-0 Comet lead at the 9:54 mark first quarter.
Hardnose running by Lindstrom and a spectacular defensive play by Strange prevented Crescent from gaining any momentum on defense or offense early on.
A second Lindstrom fumble recovery led to a 16-0 Naselle lead after a touchdown by Jason Harman, midway through the first quarter.
Naselle continued to pressure on defense with junior defensive end Elmer Toftemark disrupting several plays in the backfield along with defensive lineman George Wilson, leading to several quick three-and-outs for the Loggers.
A Jacob Lindstrom keeper extended the Naselle lead to 22-0 early in the 2nd. Less than five minutes later, Naselle added their final touchdown of the half after receiver Trent Stephens hauled in a deep pass from Lindstrom, giving the Comets a 30-0 lead before cruising to a 54-0 victory.
Naselle (7-1) will next play Waterfield/Mansfield (5-3) in the first round of state playoffs Saturday, Nov. 13, at a 1 p.m. at South Bend High School.
