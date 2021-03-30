ILWACO — The Ilwaco Boys (0-1) soccer team faced a swift Seton Catholic Cougar (1-0) squad, losing 9-1 on a sloppy field on Saturday, March 27 in Ilwaco.
It was the season opener for both teams, who each had to overcome a muddy quagmire that occupied much of the field.
The swampy conditions didn’t slow a speedy Cougar team however, who used precision passing and opportunistic play to take a 1-0 lead at the 30-minute mark, approximately 10 minutes into the game.
The Cougars added two goals in rapid succession, taking a 3-0 lead midway through the half.
Ilwaco junior goalkeeper Tucker Poe played valiantly at times, making several outstanding saves, but constant pressure from Seton Catholic wore down the Ilwaco side leading to a barrage of goals late in the game.
Ilwaco’s lone goal came at the 8-minute mark in the first half, during a penalty kick by freshman forward Beckett Turner. Turner took a few deliberate steps before blasting a shot off the bottom of the crossbar and into the back of the net, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Seton Catholic answered with their own goal less than five minutes later, taking a 4-1 lead into the half before taking a 9-1 victory back to Vancouver.
Ilwaco will next play at La Center on Thursday, April 1 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.