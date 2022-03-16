RAYMOND — Kyra Gardner is piling up the accolades.
She helped lead her Raymond girls to the sixth-place trophy at the state basketball championships March 5.
And the 5-11 player, dubbed by one media outlet as a “triple-double machine,” has been named Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year — an accolade that covers all size Washington schools.
Kamie Ethridge, head coach at Washington State University, has rewarded her success, too.
Ethridge, a former star at Texas, has an Olympic gold medal in her trophy case. She joined WSU in 2018 after coaching at Vanderbilt, Kansas State and Northern Colorado. She has recruited players from Australia, Estonia and Rwanda.
And now Raymond.
“She is the combo-guard of our future,” Ethridge told the WSU sports news service in announcing Gardner’s signing. “A player that is only beginning to scratch the surface of her potential. We believe she will develop into one of the best guards in the Pac-12."
’Special’
Raymond Athletic Director Mike Tully has watched his student-athlete step up to receive the Pacific League most valuable player award for basketball on three consecutive years (she was also MVP in volleyball last year).
“She’s obviously so physically gifted,” he said. “She can really impact the game in so many different ways. She can steal, pass and rebound. When she’s not scoring a lof of points, she can still do a lot to help the team.
Gardner owns the RHS record for career points (1906) and steals (584). She also has single-game records for points (38), steals (15) and blocks (8).
Her success follows the stellar career of Raymond graduate Karlee Freeman, now a senior at the University of Southern California, whose sister Karsyn, a freshman, connected well with Gardner this season. Karlee Freeman has been challenging records in discus and shot put at USC. As she concluded her senior year at Raymond, she won the discus, shot put and javelin at the 2018 2B state meet.
“To have a couple of athletes like this, one after the other, has been pretty special,” said Tully. “It’s been pretty awesome, in fact.”
‘Nicest’
Gardner’s talents were encouraged by Field Kline, a coach with Hoopstars, a developmental program for women basketball talents. Its players have included Erika Glenn, a multi-talented Ilwaco graduate who signed to play basketball at Western Oregon University.
Kline, wearing a WSU cap, was courtside at the Spokane Arena to support Gardner. “She’s a once-in-a-generation player,” he declared. “She has such an understanding on the court and is just physically genetically blessed.”
Hoopstars stresses ethics and seeks to highlight broader empowerment. He said Gardner was a natural participant. “She is the nicest kid anyone would want to meet. A great sense of humor — just an outstanding young woman.”
He commended Raymond coach Jason Koski for blending her individual skills into the Seagulls’ team. “Jason has done a great job with her,” he said, noting Koski has earned coach of the year accolades. “He and his staff have done a remarkable job with a pretty young group of kids.”
‘Challenge’
As their state tournament ended, Koski was eager to spread the applause around his squad, knowing it was the last year for other talented seniors, including Izzy Silvernail and Grace Busenius, who played with gusto and both earned sportsmanship medals.
But he knew the Gardner question was coming. “I have had some really nice players, but you don’t get a Division1-type talent at the 2B level very often,” he said. “It just goes to show that when she was a young kid she was surrounded by good coaches and her parents gave her great opportunities to excel — and she took those.
“She just loves the game, and when you love something that much it’s easy to put time in and if you can accomplish that with such a really high skill level that’s what you get.”
Koski knew he had to make the most of Gardner’s physical prowess and superior thinking game. “So as a coach you try to mesh that with some of the kids that are just here for fun, and that’s a challenge — but it’s a great challenge to have. I’m not going to lie!”
‘Family’
Gardner is ready with a response when asked what it has meant to play with the Seagulls. “It means everything — they are my family,” she said.
This fall she will head to Pullman, not sure if her studies will learn toward nutrition or sports medicine. “I am really excited. I am just excited to be a Coug!”
WSU’s Coach Ethridge is, too.
"Kyra is a great athlete,” she told the WSU sports news service. “She is an explosive and versatile guard that belongs in the Pac-12. We see Kyra not only fitting into our system but flourishing in it. Her ability to shoot the 3 sets up what she does best, which is drive to the rim and create plays. Kyra has instinctive and special passing abilities.”
Leap
There is one more thing first, though.
Gardner, then a freshman, won the 2B state high jump title with a leap of 5-6 at Cheney back in 2019. The WIAA hasn’t held state meets the last couple of years because of covid. At Districts, which ended the 2021 season, she matched that 5-6 leap to win the high jump. She also won long jump, triple jump and the 100 hurdles.
The state meet May 26-28 is on the calendar for the Seagulls track team.
Tully is their head coach.
And Gardner is warming up.
