Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix runs through the woods portion of the cross country race in Ilwaco last week. Mulinix (21:03:29) finished fifth overall in men's varsity 5,000-meter race, the fastest Ilwaco time that day.
Ilwaco seventh-grader Ella Linquist had a top-three finish among deep field of runners during the middle school cross country race last week. Linquist (11:01:79) took third place in the girls 1.5-mile.
Ilwaco freshmen Nora Soule finished in the top five in women's 5,000-meter race. Soule (26:48:08) took fifth place, the fastest time among the Ilwaco women.
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco junior Paul Kuhn participates in the men's 5,000-meter cross country race last week in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco head track coach Sarah Taylor fist bumps runners prior to the start of the men's 5,000-meter race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco middle school cross country runners at the starting line, pictured left to right: Druv Athmanathan, Blake Elsbrenner, Devin Day and Elsa Linquist.
LUKE WHITTAKER
In a crowded boys middle school race that fielded 40 runners, Ilwaco seventh grader Blake Elsbrenner finished in the top 15. Elsbrenner (11:18:1) finished the 1.5-mile race in fourteenth.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco eighth grader Druv Athmanathan (12:58) completes the 1.5-mile race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Nearly 70 middle schoolers participated in the boys and girls 1.5-mile race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix sprints for the finish line alongside Forks senior Noah Raupp in the men's 5,000-meter race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix catches his breath after completing the 5,000-meter race, where he finished fifth overall.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco men's varsity cross country runners are pictured left to right, including: Skyler Saltzman, Alex Espejo Valencia, Jacob Mathison, Carter Humphreys, Wyse Mulinix and Vincente Bautista.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix leads the pack as the round the track during the men's 5,000-meter race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Adna junior Nathanael Scheuber (23:55:40) edges Ocosta freshmen Billy Burns (23:55:80) in the men's 5,000-meter race last week in Ilwaco.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Teammates congratulate Toledo sophomore Treyton Marty (18:41:90) after taking first place in the men's 5,000 meter.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Forks sophomore Moli Luong (25:44:30) finished first overall in the women's 5,000 meter.
LUKE WHITTAKER
La Center 8th grader Sasha Pash (10:16:20) took first in the middle school girls 1.5-mile race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
La Center eighth grader Aiden Brooks (9:34:3) took first place in the 1.5-mile race.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Willapa Valley sophomore Jasmine Solso (26:22:59) took second the women's 5,000-meter race.
ILWACO — A trio of Ilwaco underclassmen finished in the top five in the final home cross country meet last week.
Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix and freshmen Nora Soule both finished in the top five in their respective 5,000-meter races during the Joe Williams Black Lake Cross Country meet held Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Ilwaco. Ilwaco seventh-grader Ella Linquist finished in third place in the girls middle school 1.5-mile run.
Mulinix, Soule among top varsity finishers
Mulinix (21:03:29) finished fifth overall in mens varsity 5,000-meter race, the fastest Ilwaco time runner. Soule (26:48:08) also took fifth place in the women's 5,000-meter, the top finish among the Ilwaco women.
Ilwaco junior Jacob Mathison (22:37:70) and sophomore Carter Humphreys (22:57:09) finished ninth and eleventh respectively in the men's 5,000-meter race.
Toledo sophomore Treyton Marty (18:41:90) had the fastest overall time of the day, taking first place in the men's 5,000 meter. Forks sophomore Moli Luong (25:44:30) finished first overall in the women's 5,000 meter. Willapa Valley sophomore Jasmine Solso (26:22:59) took second, followed by Raymond senior Genevieve Sarich (26:36:30) in third.
The race, held Tuesday, Oct. 4 , the final home race of the season, included runners from Adna, Chief Leschi, Forks, North Beach, Ocosta, Raymond, South Bend and Toledo. The middle school participants included Adna, Forks, Hoquiam, La Center, North Beach, Ocosta, Toledo and Willapa Valley. The women and men's races included a 1.5-mile middle school race and a 5,000-meter varsity race.
Linquist takes third in middle school race
Ilwaco seventh-grader Ella Linquist had a top-three finish among a deep field of runners during the middle school cross country race. Linquist (11:01:79) took third place in the girls 1.5-mile, the sole Lady Fishermen to participate in the race among nearly 70 other runners.
In a crowded boys middle school race that fielded 40 runners, Ilwaco seventh grader Blake Elsbrenner finished in the top 15. Elsbrenner (11:18:1) finished the 1.5-mile race in fourteenth. Ilwaco eighth grader Druv Athmanathan (12:58) was the next Ilwaco finisher at 29th.
La Center eighth grader Aiden Brooks (9:34:3) took first place overall.
Up next: The Don Wallace Race at Toledo will be held Thursday, Oct. 13, followed by Pacific League Championship on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Ocosta High School.
