ILWACO — A trio of Ilwaco underclassmen finished in the top five in the final home cross country meet last week.

Ilwaco sophomore Wyse Mulinix and freshmen Nora Soule both finished in the top five in their respective 5,000-meter races during the Joe Williams Black Lake Cross Country meet held Tuesday, Oct. 4 in Ilwaco. Ilwaco seventh-grader Ella Linquist finished in third place in the girls middle school 1.5-mile run.

