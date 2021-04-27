ILWACO — One long inning doomed the Ilwaco baseball team in their home district playoff game on Monday.
The Fishermen (7-6, 5-2 2B Pacific) lost 22 to 5 to the Wahkiakum Mules (7-4, 4-4 2B Pacific) to conclude their season on Monday, April 26 in Long Beach.
The Mules, featuring a power-laden lineup, raced out to a commanding 12-run lead that included two home runs in the top of the first inning.
In the second inning, the Mules continued to add to their lead by clubbing five more hits en route to a 16-0 lead.
Meanwhile, the Fishermen struggled to find their rhythm and get runners in scoring position.
In the bottom of the third inning, Ilwaco ended the scoring drought. After two walks and a single, Kyle Morris drilled a two-RBI single to make the score 17-2.
But the Wahkiakum offensive onslaught couldn’t be slowed. The Mules poured five more runs on in the fourth inning, their biggest outburst since the first inning, taking a 22-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Fishermen made one final rally.
After a walk and single by Alex Hillard, Kaemon Sawa hit a two-RBI double prompting a Wahkiakum pitching change. Fishermen leadoff batter Derrick Cutting followed with a two-RBI double, making the score 22-5. With the 10-run mercy rule came in affect, the game was called in the fifth inning, ending in a 22-5 Mule victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.