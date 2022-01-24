Junior guard Alex West scored 14 points. Ilwaco head coach Bob Enos praised the play of West, who was filling in for Jaden Turner. “Alex West ran point guard for us and did a wonderful job of getting us into our sets,” Enos said.
ILWACO — A short-handed Fishermen basketball team stumbled for a quarter before finding their groove and running away from a feisty Forks squad 57-37 last week at home.
Ilwaco (12-1, 9-0 2B Pacific League), playing without senior guard Jaden Turner, struggled to find their rhythm offensively against Forks (8-7, 6-3 2B Pacific League) in the first quarter but were bailed out with a closing three-pointer by Kyle Morris for a slim 11-10 lead.
In the second quarter the Fishermen began to exploit the Spartans’ 2-3 zone, powered by sophomore Beckett Turner, who finished the first half with 13 points. A Kyle Morris three-pointer again capped the second quarter, giving Ilwaco a 27-20 advantage at the half.
In the third quarter, Ilwaco began to lean on 6’6” senior Sam Glenn. Glenn responded with 11 points, while 6’3” sophomore Sam Needham added seven more, including back-to-back baskets down the stretch preventing Forks from regaining any momentum. A Joey Fitzgerald steal and coast-to-coast layup closed the quarter with Ilwaco up 35-20.
Turner finished with a team-high 15 points, followed by junior guard Alex West with 14. Ilwaco head coach Bob Enos particularly praised the play of West, filling in for Jaden Turner, who is expected to return before the next game.
“[West] ran point guard for us and did a wonderful job of getting us into our sets,” Enos said.
Senior guard Logan Olson scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Spartans.
Up next: Ilwaco (12-1, 9-0 2B Pacific League) will face Northwest Christian (4-11, 3-6 2B Pacific League) away on Tuesday, followed by a home game with Ocosta (5-7, 2-6 2B Pacific League) Thursday.
