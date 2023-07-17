On Sunday, July 16, about 40 golfers — and several of their four-legged companions — turned up at the Peninsula Golf Course in Long Beach to participate in the FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament benefiting the local South Pacific County Humane Society.
The nine-hole event featured a shotgun start, where all the participants tee off simultaneously from different holes and a two-person scramble format, where each player takes a shot before determining which spot they liked better, and continuing from that spot.
The event was held to raise funds and awareness for the local South Pacific County Humane Society. For anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter or adopting a pet are encouraged to visit: www.beachpets.com
Photos by LUKE WHITTAKER
Peninsula Golf Course owner Doug Brown, center, gives instructions before the putting contest. Kevin Perry, of Ocean Park, won the event.
Doug Hubbard, of Ilwaco, tees off during FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament at the Peninsula Golf Course on Sunday, July 16, in Long Beach.
Clay Murray, 9, of Warrenton, chooses a club prior to teeing off in the FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament held at the Peninsula Golf Course.
Clay Murray, 9, of Warrenton, examines his club prior to teeing off in the FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament.
Clay Murray, 9, of Warrenton, tees off in the FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament.
