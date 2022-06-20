ILWACO — More than a dozen varsity basketball teams from across the region descended upon the peninsula for the Battle at the Beach girls basketball tournament last weekend.
The three-day tournament, held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Ilwaco, Naselle and Hilltop Middle School, featured several local teams including Ilwaco, Naselle, Seaside and Astoria.
On Sunday, Cashmere defeated Rainier to win the Battle at the Beach championship at Ilwaco High School.
The games were played under typical high school rules, however with a unique format, including two 20-minute halves with a running clock and no 30-second shot clock.
Ilwaco competed in 'Pool C' along with Toledo, Zillah and Kelso. Ilwaco opened pool play by falling to Zillah (40-28) on Friday. On Saturday Ilwaco lost the early game to Kelso (25-16) before defeating Toledo (38-23) in the nightcap. In the consolation bracket, Ilwaco lost to Seton Catholic on Sunday.
Among the participating schools were Toutle Lake, Sunnyside, WF West, Seton Catholic, Onalaska, Goldendale, Ridgefield, Rainier, Toledo, Zillah, Kelso, Forks, Napavine, Cashmere, Orting and Mabton. JV teams included WF West, Naselle, Napavine and Ilwaco.
Up next: The boys will have their turn with the Battle at the Beach boys basketball tournament held Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26.
