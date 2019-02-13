Erika Glenn hit shots from tough angles in traffic all night, overcoming a strong Toledo defense to score 23 points and lift Ilwaco to a 60-54 District quarterfinal win Wednesday.
The Lady Fishermen led 36-35 after three quarters of a defensive grind. But Arianna Bell hit a pair of threes as part of Ilwaco's 24-point fourth quarter. Glenn fouled out with 1:36 left and a 56-53 Ilwaco lead, but the Lady Fishermen held on.
Ilwaco will play Willapa Valley in semifinals at a time and place to be determined Friday.
