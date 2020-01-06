ILWACO – Four different Lady Fishermen hit a three-pointer during the third quarter as Ilwaco outscored Valley 19-4 in the period, pulling away from Willapa Valley on the way to a 56-37 victory Monday.
Erika Glenn had 12 of her 19 points in the first quarter and finished with five steals and four assists. Estella Sheldon had six steals, Kaytlenn Whelden had five assists and knocked down three three-pointers, and Sunny Kemmer had 11 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
