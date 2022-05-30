YAKIMA — The Naselle Lady Comets finished fourth in the eight-team WIAA 1B State Fastpitch Softball Tournament over the weekend in Yakima.
The No. 5 seed Lady Comets (10-4) opened with a 14-4 loss to No. 4 seed DeSales (15-9) on Friday, May 27. The Fighting Irish jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Lady Comets answered to draw within one run. A big second inning extended the DeSales lead to 8-1.
The Lady Comets battled back with a Mia Watson triple followed by a Gladys Wilson RBI-single, scoring Watson, but a double play prematurely ended the inning. DeSales continued to add to their lead in the fourth and fifth inning, ending with a 14-4 victory over Naselle.
In the afternoon, No. 5 seed Naselle rebounded with a 13-0 mercy-rule victory over No. 8 seed Darrington (8-8). The Lady Comets raced to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, led by two hits by senior Mia Watson and senior Hailey Lopez that each plated a pair of runs. Naselle senior Courtney Paul turned a first-pitch triple into a run on a passed ball, pushing the lead to 6-0 in the third inning. In the fourth inning, Watson and Lopez continued their hit parade with two more two-RBI hits, giving Naselle a 10-0 lead.
Watson, who finished with five RBIs, scored the final run, ending in a 13-0 Lady Comet victory.
After dismantling Darrington, Naselle face the No. 3 seed Inchelium Hornets (20-7) on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the third/fourth place game on Sunday. The Lady Comets were able to overcoming Inchelium 9-5 to advance for a rematch with DeSales, where the Comets fell 12-1, securing a fourth-place finish.
The Lady Comets will lose five players to graduation out of the 18 on the roster, including Peyton Dalton (2), Courtney Paul (4), Jayna Bradley (8), Mia Watson (13) and Hailey Lopez (23).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.