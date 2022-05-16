Naselle softball to start district play
The Naselle softball team will open the 1B District IV tournament against the Taholah Chitwhins in a loser-out matchup at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 in South Bend.

 LUKE WHITTAKER

NASELLE — The Naselle softball team will open the 1B District IV tournament against the Taholah Chitwhins in a loser-out matchup at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 in South Bend.

The winner will advance to the district championship on Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at Montesano High School.

The game, originally slated to be played in Naselle, was relocated to do recent rain. 

Naselle (6-3), finished in second place in the five-team Coastal 1B league standings, trailing only Mossyrock. Taholah (2-2) finished in third place.

