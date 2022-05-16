The Lady Fishermen softball team will begin the 2B District IV tournament in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 against the Toledo Riverhawks. The winner will advance to face Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. The Lady Fishermen (7-11), who finished fifth place in the nine-team Pacific 2B league standings, enter the contest playing some of their best softball of the season, including winning five of their final six games.
ILWACO — The Ilwaco softball team will start district competition today against Toledo.
The Lady Fishermen softball team will begin the 2B District IV tournament in a loser-out game at 4 p.m. Monday, May 16 against the Toledo Riverhawks at Toledo High School. The winner will advance to face Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
The Lady Fishermen (7-11), who finished fifth place in the nine-team Pacific 2B league standings, enter the contest playing some of their best softball of the season, including winning five of their final six games. The Riverhawks (12-7), who finished fourth in the 2B Central league standings, are also on winning streak, going 8-2 in their final 10 games.
Ilwaco will be facing a seasoned Toledo team, which includes five seniors. The youthful Lady Fishermen include two seniors, captains Lindsy Agee and Kaysha Cadinha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.