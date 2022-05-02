ILWACO — Amid driving winds and intermittent rain, the Ilwaco Lady Fishermen softball team swept the Naselle Comets in a doubleheader last week at home.
Ilwaco (6-11) earned a decisive 13-3 victory in the first game and escaped with a narrow 5-4 win in the second matchup on Friday, April 29 in Long Beach.
In the first game, Ilwaco junior Olivia McKinstry opened the scoring with a two-run double to give the Lady Fishermen an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Ilwaco lead swelled to 4-0 following a Miette Chlouber triple to deep left, driving in two more runs. In the second inning, McKinstry again did damage at the plate, driving in another pair of runs with her second double, giving Ilwaco a 7-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Ilwaco junior starting pitcher Justyce Patana was masterful on the mound through the first three innings, with help by strong play from freshmen shortstop Megan Dille and sophomore third basemen Makenzee Graff to keep the Lady Comets scoreless.
In the top of the 4th, the Naselle offense awoke with a deep shot by junior Brynn Tarabochia that drove in two runs, but Tarabochia was tagged out on the play after overrunning third base. The small mistakes seemed to compound for the Lady Comets, while the Lady Fishermen made the most of their opportunities with timely hits and aggressive base running.
McKinstry continued her offensive onslaught in the fourth inning with another RBI, giving Ilwaco a 10-3 lead, essentially sealing the game. Dille closed out the game on the mound for Lady Fishermen, ending with a convincing 13-3 Ilwaco victory.
Up next: Ilwaco (6-11) will next face South Bend (3-8) in a league match-up Tuesday, May 3 in South Bend, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
