Naselle junior Brynn Tarabochia (5) prepares to jump on home plate before being swarmed by teammates after smacking a grand slam versus Mossyrock. Brynn struck out seven batters and smashed two towering home runs — including a fifth-inning grand slam — to propel the Lady Comets in 19-14 shootout victory over Mossyrock for the 1B District IV championship last Wednesday in Montesano.
Naselle junior Brynn Tarabochia (5) hits her first of two home runs — including a fifth-inning grand slam — to propel the Lady Comets in to 19-14 victory over Mossyrock for the 1B District IV championship in Montesano.
Naselle players congratulate Brynn Tarabochia (5) after hitting her second home run against Mossyrock.
The Naselle softball team poses with the trophy after defeating Mossyrock 19-14 for the district championship last week in Montesano.
Naselle catcher Haley Eastham celebrates with Brynn Tarabochia (5) after Brynn blasted her second home run against Mossyrock in the district championship.
Players and fans watch as a Brynn Tarabochia home run soars toward a residential neighborhood.
Naselle senior Hailey Lopez (27) is congratulated by coach Rebekah Wirkkala after driving in a couple runs with a clutch triple against Mossyrock.
Naselle players congratulate outfielder Mia Watson (13), on right, after making the final out in the inning.
Naselle senior Peyton Dalton (2) loses her helmet on a tag after diving back to first base.
Naselle senior Courtney Paul (4) bats against Mossyrock.
Naselle junior Haley Eastham (3) tracks a foul fly ball against Mossyrock.
Naselle catcher Haley Eastham (3) legs out a bunt against Mossyrock,.
Naselle players swarm junior Brynn Tarabochia (5) after smacking her second home run against Mossyrock.
Naselle players gather at the mound during a timeout against Mossyrock.
Naselle 8th grader Mallory Helvey (7) pitched in relief against Mossyrock.
Naselle infielder Courtney Paul (4) prepares to fire a throw to first against Mossyrock.
Naselle players react after winning the district championship against Mossyrock.
Naselle players and coaches celebrate after winning the district championship against Mossyrock.
Naselle friends and family join together for a team photo following a district championship win over Mossyrock last week in Montesano.
MONTESANO — Naselle junior Brynn Tarabochia struck out seven batters and smashed two towering home runs — including a fifth-inning grand slam — to propel the Lady Comets in a 19-14 shootout victory over Mossyrock for the 1B District IV championship last Wednesday in Montesano.
The No. 5 seed Naselle Lady Comets (8-3) will next face No. 4 seed DeDales Irish (13-8) in the eight-team double-elimination 1B state softball tournament, at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
Lady Comets outscore Vikings for district championshipA wild, back-and-forth scoring battle erupted between Naselle and Mossyrock, with the Lady Comets delivering the final knockout blow with 11 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away from their rivals and capture the championship last week in Montesano.
Naselle senior Peyton Dalton opened the scoring with an RBI bunt, scoring Brynn Tarabochia to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first tinning. Mossyrock answered to tie the game at 2, before Naselle responded with a four-run second inning, fueled by a Haley Eastham two-RBI double and a Courtney Paul RBI-single, giving Naselle a 6-2 lead.
Key defensive plays by outfielders Lauren Katyryniuk and Mia Watson for the final two outs bailed the Lady Comets out of the third inning, with Naselle still ahead 6-4. A controversial call at the plate in the third inning erased a potential leading run for Mossyrock, when a Viking batter was called for catcher interference.
Mossyrock was able to tie the game at 6 heading into the fourth, when the Naselle offense exploded.
Following a Brooke Davis two-RBI single, giving Naselle an 8-6 lead, Brynn Tarabochia sent a towering two-run blast into the trees over the left-center field fence, a deep shot that cleared two fences and landed in a nearby residential driveway. The colossal home run sent the Naselle bench into a frenzy that greeted Tarabochia as she reached home plate.
The momentum shifted following the home run, and Tarabochia added another in the fifth inning, this time a grand slam that shut the door on any Mossyrock hopes for a comeback, sealing a 19-14 victory for Naselle.
Up next: The No. 5 seed Naselle Lady Comets (8-3) will next face No. 4 seed DeDales Irish (13-8) in the eight-team double-elimination 1B state softball tournament, at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.
