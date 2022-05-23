MONTESANO — Naselle junior Brynn Tarabochia struck out seven batters and smashed two towering home runs — including a fifth-inning grand slam — to propel the Lady Comets in a 19-14 shootout victory over Mossyrock for the 1B District IV championship last Wednesday in Montesano.

The No. 5 seed Naselle Lady Comets (8-3) will next face No. 4 seed DeDales Irish (13-8) in the eight-team double-elimination 1B state softball tournament, at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 27 at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Lady Comets outscore Vikings for district championshipA wild, back-and-forth scoring battle erupted between Naselle and Mossyrock, with the Lady Comets delivering the final knockout blow with 11 runs in the fourth and fifth inning to pull away from their rivals and capture the championship last week in Montesano.

Naselle senior Peyton Dalton opened the scoring with an RBI bunt, scoring Brynn Tarabochia to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first tinning. Mossyrock answered to tie the game at 2, before Naselle responded with a four-run second inning, fueled by a Haley Eastham two-RBI double and a Courtney Paul RBI-single, giving Naselle a 6-2 lead.

Key defensive plays by outfielders Lauren Katyryniuk and Mia Watson for the final two outs bailed the Lady Comets out of the third inning, with Naselle still ahead 6-4. A controversial call at the plate in the third inning erased a potential leading run for Mossyrock, when a Viking batter was called for catcher interference.

Mossyrock was able to tie the game at 6 heading into the fourth, when the Naselle offense exploded.

Following a Brooke Davis two-RBI single, giving Naselle an 8-6 lead, Brynn Tarabochia sent a towering two-run blast into the trees over the left-center field fence, a deep shot that cleared two fences and landed in a nearby residential driveway. The colossal home run sent the Naselle bench into a frenzy that greeted Tarabochia as she reached home plate.

The momentum shifted following the home run, and Tarabochia added another in the fifth inning, this time a grand slam that shut the door on any Mossyrock hopes for a comeback, sealing a 19-14 victory for Naselle.

