The Naselle Lady Comet softball team is off to a blistering start this season, outscoring their first two opponents by a combined 42-9 margin.
The Lady Comets (2-0) mercy-ruled Wishkah Valley (1-1) 20-1 in a five-inning blowout Thursday, March 31, in Naselle. Then followed up with a 22-8 whooping of Wahkiakum the following day.
Against Wishkah Valley, Naselle junior Lauren Katyryniuk opened the scoring with an RBI single, then added another tally by narrowly escaping a run down after rounding third, giving Naselle a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Peyton Dalton stole home to give the Lady Comets a 5-0 advantage heading into the second inning, where a Brynn Tarabochia two-RBI double pushed the score to 7-0.
Wishkah Valley struggled to find the strike zone all game, and when they did, Naselle made them pay.
In the bottom of the third inning, a Mia Watson single was followed by Brynn Tarabochia three-RBI triple to left field. Tarabochia then stole home to give Naselle an insurmountable 12-0 lead.
Tarabochia was also dominant on the mound, and the Naselle defense didn’t allow a single Wishkah run until the game was well in hand.
Courtney Paul, who pitched in relief of Tarabochia, continued the Lady Comet scoring barrage with an inside-the-park home run to deep right, boosting the Naselle blowout to 14-0 in the 4th inning.
Paul then blasted another bomb to deep center in the fifth, resulting in a stand-up double, and a 19-0 Naselle lead.
In the top of the fifth inning, Wishkah Valley scored their lone run of the game, before the mercy rule ended the game early, with Naselle ahead 20-1.
Up next: Naselle will travel to Taholah Monday, April 11 before returning for a home game against Oakville on Wednesday, April 13.
