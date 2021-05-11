ILWACO — The Raymond Seagulls (1-1) did everything they could to slow Ilwaco (2-0) guard Erika Glenn.
In the end, the Lady Fishermen star guard, favoring one leg after a hard collision in the lane moments earlier, calmly sank free throw after free throw leading her team to an improbable 43-40 comeback victory on Thursday, May 6 in Ilwaco.
Glenn would finish with a game-high 36 points, but more importantly lead a crucial victory over a league rival.
The game was a physical back-and-forth battle between two teams with league-championship aspirations.
In a defensive tilt, both teams entered the 4th quarter tied at 28. Raymond reeled off the opening eight points, taking a 36-30 lead, and seemingly the victory back to north Pacific County.
But one thing the Seagulls lacked was Glenn, who would will her way and her team in tallying the final 13 points — including four consecutive and-1 foul shots — to cap a 43-40 Ilwaco comeback victory.
As for the injury, Glenn said she suffered a deep muscle bruise but isn’t expected to miss any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.