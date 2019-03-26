Peninsula Golf Course

Love Your Buddy Best Ball Tournament

1st Tournament Final Results

1st Doug Brown/Angie Brown 25

2nd Ed Hines/Kent Sypniewski 26

3rd Leon Nielsen/Fred Carter 28

John Knopski/Virginia Knopski 28

5th Noah Remillard/Josh Cruise 29

6th Joe Brown/Rich Vasquez 31

KP#2 2nd Shot KP – Joe Brown

KP#4 – Richard Vasquez

St. Patty’s Scramble

Sponsored by

Peninsula Sanitation Services LLC

2nd Tournament Final Results

1st Gavin Brown/Richard Vasquez 20

2nd Ed Hines/Kent Sypniewski 21

Noah Remillard/Josh Cruise 21

Don Parsons/Doug Wild 21

5th Terry Hillman/Cora Barran 24

Jim Owns/Jay Steiner 24

Rick Larson/KJ Harbaugh 24

8th Doug Brown/Steve Burton 25

Don Walters/Patrick Schenk 25

Brad Woodham/Will Hine 25

11th Mark Donaldson/Bill Delfosse 26

12th Fred Carter/Leon Nielsen 27

KP #4 winner – Doug Brown

2nd Shot KP #9 – Jim Owens

Women’s Longest Putt Winner – KJ Harbaugh

PGC Community Cup Championship

Points Standings

1st Ed Hines 28 26 54

Kent Sypniewski 28 26 54

3rd Richard Vasquez 23 30 53

4th Doug Brown 30 20 50

Noah Remillard 24 26 50

Josh Cruise 24 26 50

7th Leon Nielsen 25.5 17 42.5

Fred Carter 25.5 17 42.5

9th Angie Brown 30 DNP 30

Gavin Brown DNP 30 30

11th Don Parsons DNP 26 26

Doug Wilde DNP 26 26

13th John Knopski 25.5 DNP 25.5

Virginia Knopski 25.5 DNP 25.5

15th Terry Hillman DNP 23 23

Cora Barron DNP 23 23

Jim Owens DNP 23 23

Jay Steiner DNP 23 23

Rick Larson DNP 23 23

KJ Harbaugh DNP 23 23

21st Steve Burton DNP 20 20

Don Walters DNP 20 20

Patrick Schenk DNP 20 20

Brad Woodham DNP 20 20

Will Hine DNP 20 20

26th Mark Donaldson DNP 18 18

Bill Delfosse DNP 18 18

