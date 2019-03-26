Peninsula Golf Course
Love Your Buddy Best Ball Tournament
1st Tournament Final Results
1st Doug Brown/Angie Brown 25
2nd Ed Hines/Kent Sypniewski 26
3rd Leon Nielsen/Fred Carter 28
John Knopski/Virginia Knopski 28
5th Noah Remillard/Josh Cruise 29
6th Joe Brown/Rich Vasquez 31
KP#2 2nd Shot KP – Joe Brown
KP#4 – Richard Vasquez
St. Patty’s Scramble
Sponsored by
Peninsula Sanitation Services LLC
2nd Tournament Final Results
1st Gavin Brown/Richard Vasquez 20
2nd Ed Hines/Kent Sypniewski 21
Noah Remillard/Josh Cruise 21
Don Parsons/Doug Wild 21
5th Terry Hillman/Cora Barran 24
Jim Owns/Jay Steiner 24
Rick Larson/KJ Harbaugh 24
8th Doug Brown/Steve Burton 25
Don Walters/Patrick Schenk 25
Brad Woodham/Will Hine 25
11th Mark Donaldson/Bill Delfosse 26
12th Fred Carter/Leon Nielsen 27
KP #4 winner – Doug Brown
2nd Shot KP #9 – Jim Owens
Women’s Longest Putt Winner – KJ Harbaugh
PGC Community Cup Championship
Points Standings
1st Ed Hines 28 26 54
Kent Sypniewski 28 26 54
3rd Richard Vasquez 23 30 53
4th Doug Brown 30 20 50
Noah Remillard 24 26 50
Josh Cruise 24 26 50
7th Leon Nielsen 25.5 17 42.5
Fred Carter 25.5 17 42.5
9th Angie Brown 30 DNP 30
Gavin Brown DNP 30 30
11th Don Parsons DNP 26 26
Doug Wilde DNP 26 26
13th John Knopski 25.5 DNP 25.5
Virginia Knopski 25.5 DNP 25.5
15th Terry Hillman DNP 23 23
Cora Barron DNP 23 23
Jim Owens DNP 23 23
Jay Steiner DNP 23 23
Rick Larson DNP 23 23
KJ Harbaugh DNP 23 23
21st Steve Burton DNP 20 20
Don Walters DNP 20 20
Patrick Schenk DNP 20 20
Brad Woodham DNP 20 20
Will Hine DNP 20 20
26th Mark Donaldson DNP 18 18
Bill Delfosse DNP 18 18
