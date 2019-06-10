YAKIMA — Kevin Heimbigner was inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame in Yakima, on June 8. Heimbigner coached baseball, basketball and football at Toutle Lake, Odessa, Naselle and Ilwaco high schools over a 33-year span. His baseball teams won 501 and lost 166 and placed in 18 WIAA State Tournaments.
Heimbigner’s Toutle Lake teams were state champions in 1977 and 1978 and his Naselle team was second in 1992. Heimbigner was selected Washington State Coach of the Year in 1978. He coached more than 1,000 athletes, and he is proud of them.
At the induction banquet his daughter, Bethany DeWitt, presented him. Heimbigner is retired and he and his wife of 45 years, Debbie, live in Long Beach. He wrote about local sports for the Chinook Observer for about a decade, winning several awards.
