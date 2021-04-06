ILWACO — The Hilltop boys and girls track teams are hitting their stride this season led by a balanced group of emerging athletes.
Hilltop kicked off their season with home meets on March 24 and 31, where the girls took first place overall in both.
In the March 24 meet, the first of the season, the Hilltop girls dominated with 118.5 points overall, followed by South Bend (80), Willapa Valley (71), Naselle (62.5) and Pe Ell (11). The Hilltop girls also took first overall in the March 31 meet by edging second-place Raymond 109 to 108, followed by Willapa Valley (82), Naselle (53) and Wishkah Valley (6.)
In the first meet, Hilltop 8th grader Mya Cunningham took first and set a personal record (PR) in the 800-meter with a time of 3:18.86. Cunningham also took second place in the 600-gram javelin with a throw of 55’.
Hilltop 7th grader Abbygail Kerwin took first and set a personal record in the 1,600 with a time of 7:03.00. Kerwin’s time was the 6th fastest 1,600 in Hilltop Middle School history, the fastest since 2016.
Hilltop 7th grader Aili Tynkila took first in the discus with a heave of 52’ 5”.
Naselle’s Maddysin Pogue, Paige Haataja, Haylee Rose, Mylee Dunagan took first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 1:13.90. Naselle’s Mylee Dunagan took first in the high jump with 4-06.00, a personal record and the long jump with 11-06, both personal records
South Bend 7th grader Julianna Lynch took first in the 100 (14.7) and 200 (33.43) and 100m hurdles (21.87)
Boys
The Hilltop boys track and field squad has been highlighted by several individual standout performances so far this season.
In the March 24 meet, Willapa Valley took first with 130 points, followed by Pe Ell (89.50), Ilwaco (81), North River (34), South Bend (11) and Naselle (10.5).
During the first meet, Hilltop 7th grader Cody Miller placed first in the 1,600 with a time of 5:59.30, a personal record. Miller’s 1,600-meter performance ranked 5th in the Hilltop school record books, the fastest time since 2016.
Hilltop 8th grader Wyse Mulinix took first in the 400 with a time of 1:08.65, a personal record and among the Hilltop record top 20 times.
Hilltop 8th Carter Humphreys took first in the high jump (4’ 1”).
In the March 31st meet, Hilltop 8th grader Florian Berani set a middle school record in the 4 kg shot put with a heave of 34’ 4. Hilltop’s Caleb Brundage set the second-place record with a throw of 30’ 6”.
Hilltop will next compete Wednesday, April 7 at a Pacific League meet at South Bend.
