NASELLE — Offense, defense and special teams. The Naselle Comets (6-1) football team dominated in all facets Friday night at Rueben Penttila Field against the Chief Leschi Warriors (1-5), culminating in a 56-14 homecoming victory.
Naselle used onside kicks, a swarming defense and big plays on the ground by Jacob Lindstrom, Kolten Lindstrom, Jason Harman and Trent Stephens in building an insurmountable 40-0 halftime lead.
Comet defensive lineman George Wilson was also a factor, as the 230-pound senior spent the first two quarters smothering Warrior ballcarriers in the backfield. At halftime, Wilson was crowned homecoming king alongside queen Mia Watson.
Seven Naselle seniors were recognized before the start of the game, including RB/LB Jason Harman, WR/DB Craig Reitz, WR/DE Trent Stephens, QB/LB Joe Strange, WR/DB Jack D'Agostino, C/DL George Wilson and OL/DE Riley Thorsen.
Naselle (6-1) will next enter the first round of district playoffs by hosting the Crescent Loggers (5-3) this Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.
