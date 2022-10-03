ILWACO — Ilwaco showed early success and rallied late, but it was a few fumbles and bad bounces in between that doomed the Fishermen football team in a 38-14 homecoming loss to Rainier last Friday.
The loss dropped Ilwaco (0-5) to last place in the 2B standings while Rainier improves to sixth, all trailing first place Napavine (5-0).
Fumbles doom Fishermen
After stalemate in the opening minutes, Rainier opened the scoring with a toss sweep touchdown from sophomore Jake Meldrum, giving Mountaineers a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Ilwaco was marching and looked poised score an equalizing touchdown. Instead however, the Fishermen fumbled with a Rainier defender scooping up the loose ball and racing down the sideline for their second score of the game, taking a 12-0 lead.
Rainier continued to capitalized on ensuring Ilwaco miscues, including turnovers on special teams via onside kicks. The extra Rainier possessions allowed the Mountaineers to quickly build a significant second-quarter lead, which Ilwaco could never recover.
With a 12-0 lead, Rainier recovered a second onside kick, which sophomore receiver Hunter Howell converted for another touchdown, extending the Rainier lead to 18-0 at midway through the second quarter. Rainier quarterback Jake Meldrum scored the final touchdown of the half, giving the Mountaineers a commanding 26-0 lead.
Despite falling to a seemingly insurmountable deficit, Ilwaco started to fight in the second half with a few underclassmen making memorable plays.
Ilwaco junior defensive back Boston Caron intercepted a pass on the first play of the third quarter, injecting new life into the Fishermen sideline. After few first downs however, the Fishermen weren't able to convert the turnover into points, eventually turning the ball back over on downs.
On the ensuring Ilwaco offensive possession, a fourth-down reception by Ilwaco freshmen Ezekiel Sanchez shifted the momentum back to the Fishermen. This time, Ilwaco running back Boston Caron punched in the first Ilwaco touchdown a few plays later, cutting he lead to 26-6 early in the fourth quarter.
Rainier answered with a touchdown of their own, taking a 32-6 lead and ending any hopes for a Fishermen comeback, resulting in a 32-14 final.
Grant Church, Keira Roush crowned homecoming king and queen
At halftime, the Ilwaco homecoming court took center stage, with seniors Grant Church and Keira Roush being crowned king and queen respectively. The 2022 Ilwaco homecoming court included seniors Olivia McKinstry, Evan Brown, Austyn Taylor, Chloe Stringer, Grant Church and Keira Roush.
Up next: Ilwaco (0-5) will travel to face Pe-Ell/Willapa Valley (2-3) Friday, Oct. 7.
