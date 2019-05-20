MOSES LAKE — Three Ilwaco horse enthusiasts who qualified for the 2019 state high school championships put in brave performances but did not place.
Madalynn Yates, Katie Glasson and Wylie McHale competed in the Washington High School Equestrian Teams (WAHSET) finals at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Moses Lake last weekend.
Yates completed a clean round in pole bending, but her time was somewhat behind the winning rider.
Glasson and McHale raced in a time that matched their performances earlier this year in birangle, a two-rider relay, but did not place.
McHale had to ride a substitute horse because her own had difficulties just before the contest. She rode a respectable round in pole bending, also.
She did not place in the very competitive barrel racing division and another event called keyhole, in which a rider has to stop their horse abruptly in a chalked off area then ride out without touching the white lines.
The Ilwaco High School students rode as members of the Castle Rock team because IHS does not have an equestrian program.
