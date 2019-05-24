CHENEY — Ilwaco began the WIAA state track meet well Thursday. Senior Ebby McMullen landed a triple jump of 36:04.75 for third place and sophomore Erika Glenn placed fourth with 36.0.0. The winner leaped 37:01.75.
Daniel Quintana placed fourth in the 1600 meters in 4:31.30. The winner was timed at 4:15.07.
Alex Kaino began his defense of the state 300m hurdles title with a smooth win in his heat in 40.17. He races again Saturday. He also advanced to the 100m finals.
Naselle’s Faaoso Tutu’u was second in his heat in the 100 meters in 11.53, making him the tie-fourth fastest qualifier for Saturday’s final.
