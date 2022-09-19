Ilwaco soccer was celebrating after beating Toutle Lake 4-1. The Fishermen close out the month with games against Winlock and Napavine.
Against Toutle Lake, IHS took a 2-0 halftime lead thanks to goals in the seventh minute from Kaitlyn Banuet and Ione Sheldon in the 27th.
After the break, Sheldon assisted on a second goal for Banuet in the 53rd. Toutle Lake was on the scoreboard four minutes later, but with just one minute remaining, Sarah Frank added to the Ilwaco tally.
“In the midfield, Chloe Stringer did an excellent job of winning possession of the ball from goal kicks and throws,” said coach Andrew Goodwin. Goalkeeper Zoey Zuern made two saves.
“As a team, our midfielders and forwards did a great job working together to move the ball around to create plenty of shooting opportunities, and our defense did a good job of getting the ball out and up to our midfielders.”
Naselle football team’s record went to 2-1 after a home win against Sound Christian Academy (formerly Tacoma Baptist). The Comets were ahead 44-0 at the half and allowed just one score in a 60-8 demolition of the Lions. Now the eight-man squad heads into league play with a trip to Winlock (date moved one day ahead to Thursday, Sept. 22) then a home game against Oakville Sept. 30.
Ilwaco’s cross country team traveled to Hoquiam last week. Freshman Nora Soule placed ninth, running against student-athletes from larger schools. Sophomore Sarah Limbocker also competed for IHS. Sophomore Wyse Mulinix was again Ilwaco’s highest finisher for the boys, placing 11th, two minutes behind the winner, from Montesano. Junior Jacob Mathison had the next-best Fisherman time.
Next is a run at Kalama Sept. 22 followed by Camp Rilea near Warrenton, the course with the infamous mud pit, Sept. 24.
Naselle volleyball, which split its opening games, beat 2B neighbors Wahkiakum 3-1 before the team headed to the Sun Dome for a weekend tournament. If the season progresses well, the Comets will return to Yakima in mid-November for the WIAA state 1B championships.
Ilwaco football continued to seek a win. Against the combined Raymond-South Bend squad, IHS lost 53-8. The Ravens scored 27 points in the first quarter and were ahead 47-8 at the half. Next for the Fishermen is a long bus ride to Forks Sept. 23.
Ilwaco volleyball lost to South Bend 3-0 then lost to Wahkiakum 3-1. In the next loss, to Raymond, scores were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-9. However, the Fishermen enjoyed a 3-1 win over Taholah Saturday.
