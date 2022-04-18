ILWACO — Boston Caron blasted a third-inning home run and the Fishermen never looked back.
The Ilwaco baseball team hosted their first home games of the season last week, sweeping Pe Ell/Willapa Valley in a doubleheader (7-4 and 20-5).
The Fishermen (5-6), improved to 3-1 in Pacific League play, tied with Raymond for second place behind undefeated Forks following the victories last Tuesday. Pe Ell/Willapa Valley slipped to fourth in the league standings following the loss.
In the first game, Ilwaco junior Boston Caron crushed a solo home run over the left-center field fence in the third inning, giving Ilwaco an early 2-1 lead. The Fishermen lead grew to 4-1 by the fourth inning following RBIs by Derek Cutting and Kyle Morris. The Titans clawed back into the game, drawing within one run (4-3) in the fifth inning before a two-RBI single by Cutting secured the Fishermen lead for good, ending in a 7-4 victory.
Ilwaco starting pitcher Jacob Rogers pitched a complete game, going seven strong innings with three strikeouts. Cutting drove in three runs and Kaemon Sawa had two hits to lead Ilwaco at the plate.
In the second game, the Fishermen raced to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning before cruising to a 20-5 mercy-rule blowout.
Cannon Johnson had three hits and four RBIs, followed by Morris with two hits to lead Ilwaco at the plate. Kaeden Lyster drove in three runs in the rout.
Sawa pitched four innings with three strikeouts to pickup the win for Ilwaco.
Up next: Ilwaco will hit the road to face Hoquiam this Thursday, April 21. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
