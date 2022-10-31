The Fishermen went 7-0, including beating Tillamook (21-14), Warrenton (31-6), Rainier (54-6), Astoria (31-6), Seaside (44-0), Clatskanie (35-0) and Banks (19-0) — outscoring their opponents by a combined 235-32 points.
The Fishermen went 7-0, including beating Tillamook (21-14), Warrenton (31-6), Rainier (54-6), Astoria (31-6), Seaside (44-0), Clatskanie (35-0) and Banks (19-0) — outscoring their opponents by a combined 235-32 points.
Contributed photo
Talon Shuck (6) breaks a tackle against Seaside, a game which Ilwaco won 44-0.
Contributed photo
Ilwaco players congratulate Tanner Lanning (12) after scoring against Seaside.
Contributed photo
Ilwaco head pee-wee coach Mooch Smith huddles with the team. “The kids really bought in and played hard. The future is very bright for Ilwaco.”
SEASIDE — The Ilwaco pee-wee football team capped a perfect 2022 season after blanking Banks 19-0 last weekend in Seaside.
The Fishermen went 7-0, including beating Tillamook (21-14), Warrenton (31-6), Rainier (54-6), Astoria (31-6), Seaside (44-0), Clatskanie (35-0) and Banks (19-0) — outscoring their opponents by a combined 235-32 points.
The team includes: Miles Bittner (1), Austin Hughes (2), Dakota Duffy (4), Huxley Hazen (5), Talon Shucka (6), Cameron Crete (7), Tanner Lanning (12), Brian Herman (15), Trevor Deese (21), Justin Johnson (24), Liam Fowler (35), Conner Lee (36), Rylan Tyndal (38), Peyton Haskin (40), Owen Frank (44), Colt Pilon (74) and Peyton Smith (76). The coaching staff includes Mooch Smith, head coach/offensive coordinator; Ian Bittner, defensive coordinator; Kevin Hughes, assistant; Nick Pilon, assistant and Tony Crete, assistant.
Tough, talented group
“The kids really bought in and played hard,” said head coach Mooch Smith, crediting the team's commitment throughout the season. “This group was the complete package. We had size up front and great skill players.”
Ilwaco routinely beat bigger schools throughout the season, while suiting up 17 players.
“It was a very intelligent and athletic group, they could pick up on things quick,” Smith said. “We had four or five formations.”
Smith, who also serves as the Ilwaco High School Athletic Director, is optimistic about the future of Fishermen athletics.
“We’re trying to build a vertical program for all sports; start them young, teach them to be competitive and win. The future is looking very bright for Ilwaco.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.