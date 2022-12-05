Rocket League is described as a 'high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem,' where players use vehicles to play in a soccer match. The game was streamed on Lake Stevens Twitch channel.
Ilwaco's Varsity Rocket League competes against Lake Stevens in the quarterfinals of the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association's Fall Playoffs last week.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco's Codey Brown, pictured, led the team with seven goals, followed by Judah Frank with four goals for Ilwaco (6-1).
Ilwaco's Varsity Rocket League (6-1) swept Lake Stevens 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association's Fall Playoffs last week.
ILWACO — A small but mighty Ilwaco esports team is making noise in the state playoffs.
Ilwaco’s Varsity Rocket League (6-1) swept Lake Stevens 3-0 in the quarterfinals of the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association's Fall Playoffs last Wednesday. Lake Stevens, a 4A school with enrollment of 1,930 students, finished the season 3-3.
Ilwaco's Codey Brown led the team with seven goals, followed by Judah Frank with four goals for Ilwaco (6-1).
Ilwaco advances to face Kennedy Catholic High School on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 4:00 PM in the Career and Technical Education Computer Lab. Kennedy Catholic was the only school to defeat Ilwaco in the regular season but it was a close series that ended in an overtime victory in game five.
"Our team is determined to defeat Kennedy Catholic and advance to the championship game on Tuesday, Dec. 13," said Ilwaco Career and Technical Education Director and Esports General Manager Shawn Stern following the victory over Lake Stevens.
"Please come support Alex Espejo Valencia, Codey Brown, and Judah Frank."
